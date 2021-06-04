Benchmark index advances as MTN Ghana dominates trading activity

Business News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index advanced by 117.44 points (+4.85%) due to an upward price movement in MTN Ghana (+10.00%) to close the session at 2,538.87 with a year-to-date return of 30.76% while the market capitalization increased by 2.03% to settle at GH¢60.57 billion.



The GSE Financial Index remained unchanged to close at 1,902.90 with a year-to-date return of 6.74% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed flat, closing at 1,446.56 with a year-to-date return of -14.97%.



Trading Activity strengthened as 2,118,343 shares valued at GH¢2,743,352 changed hands from 62,129 shares valued at GH¢71,604 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 95.46% of the total volumes traded and 81.02% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.