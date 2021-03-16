Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Benchmark index advances amid varying performances of major market indice

Trading activity waned as 7,769,714 shares valued at GH¢6,563,715 changed hands

Market Summary



The GSE Composite Index gained 14.06 points (+0.31%) as a result of an upward price movement in MTN Ghana (+1.20%), closing the week at 2,214.90 with a year-to-date return of 14.08% while the market capitalization was up 0.13% to settle at GH¢57.13 billion.



Meanwhile, Cal Bank (-9.64%) edged the GSE Financial Index 8.69 points (-0.47%) lower to close at 1,856.06 with a year-to-date return of 4.11%.

The SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity waned as 7,769,714 shares valued at GH¢6,563,715 changed hands from 37,365,691 shares valued at GH¢29,990,379 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volumes and value, accounting for 99.36% of the total volumes traded and 98.80% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to surge.