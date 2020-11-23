Business News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Benchmark Index closes trading week slightly ahead due to Fan Milk

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses

Market Summary



The benchmark index closed the week 0.11 points (+0.01%) higher at 1,821.83 with a -19.29% year-to-date return on the back of Fan Milk (+0.93%) while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.12 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at last week’s level of 1,623.59 with a -19.63% year-to-date return.



Fan Milk (+0.93%) inched the SAS Manufacturing Index upward by 1.78 points (+0.10%) to close at 1,836.47 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity weakened as 15,140,231 shares valued at GH¢11,421,834 changed hands from 61,301,612 shares valued GH¢40,971,814 last week.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 92.76% of the total volume traded and 74.82% of the total value traded.



We expect trading activity to surge as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

