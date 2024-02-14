Belated ministerial reshuffle won't end the massive, uncontrolled corruption – Minority

Business News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The minority caucus has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's February 14 ministerial reshuffle will not amount to anything.



President Akufo-Addo removed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu; and Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah from office.



They are to be replaced by Dr Amin Adam, Dr Okoe-Boye, and Asenso-Boakye respectively.



Other ministers such as Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Ambrose Dery have been reassigned.



Reacting to the reshuffle, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson said: “It is a little too late, coming barely nine (9) months so the exit of the government.



"Neither will it solve the suffering and hardships confronting the people of Ghana as a result of the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia’s government" he added.



Dr Forson pointed out that the tenure of this government has been characterised by "excessive borrowing, unsustainable debt, an economic crisis, high appetite for taxes, poor governance, reckless wasteful expenditures, siphoning of state resources into private pockets of government appointees, as well as state capture by family and friends of the president and his vice.



“For the records, President Akufo-Addo has, at all material times, remained obstinate and defiant when the subject of reshuffle came up for discussion. For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta,” he stated.



“The NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign,” he added.