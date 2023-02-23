Be more innovative to expand operations - Entrepreneurs advised

Business News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Director of Pro­grammes and Part­nerships at the British Council, Solomon Domayen Antumwini, has urged entre­preneurs to be more innovative in their quest to expand their businesses.



According to him, his outfit would devise various strategies to support entrepreneurs with skills to bridge the unemployment gap in the country.



Speaking to Joy Business at the Innovation for African Uni­versities Programme at the Accra Technical University, he said innovative entrepreneurs could promote growth, facilitate the competitiveness of an organisa­tion and help generate profit.



According to him, implement­ing innovative ideas could help a business become successful.



“We are doing this project to support these young ones to un­derstand the importance of being innovative as an entrepreneur. This is key to their growth and expansion,” he said.



The project is designed to support the development of Af­rica – UK University Partnerships that build institutional capacity for engagement in entrepreneur­ship and innovative ecosystems in selected African countries.



The overarching programme objective is to strengthen the capacity of universities and increase their capabilities to par­ticipate and provide meaningful contributions as key players within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.