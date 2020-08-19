Business News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Be faithful to your clients - Gender Minister to dressmakers

Gender Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Many Ghanaians have suffered disappointments in the hands of fashion designers and dressmakers during special occasions, especially the festive seasons.



Their unpardonable excuse makes Ghanaians not want to engage them and patronise already-made attires when the need arises.



It is for this reason that the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison has admonished entrepreneurs, especially dressmakers to be truthful to their customers.



According to her, the frequent lies, back and forth they go with their clientele is stressful and prevents them from coming back.



The untruthful attitude, she said affects their businesses negatively because, it is the same customers that draw others to them, therefore, the need for dressmakers to step up their game to do more.



The Gender Minister gave this advice while speaking to the 69 beneficiaries who received a loan from government to start their own businesses under the Young Women Entrepreneurship initiative.



“The only thing I want to tell you is to be faithful and truthful especially our dressmakers. If you are a dressmaker and you give somebody Thursday 2 o’clock, if you can't make it, call her 2 days before because you know ladies when we have an appointment, we decide to make a dress if you deny or delay the person, and you run from your shop and you are not picking your calls, she will not come again,” Ms Morrison said.

