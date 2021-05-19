Be clear on transport fare increment – Driver unions told

Business News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

Some members of the public have called on transport unions to be ‘clear’ on the percentage increment of transport fares.



“It seems every union wants to determine its increment individually and this is very worrying,” some public transport users told the Ghana News Agency in an interview and pleaded for a single percentage increment that cuts for all.



Ms Faustina Nyarko, a Pupil Teacher, said the increments were not in uniformity as it had been done always.



She observed that the inconsistency was creating problems for passengers and drivers and appealed to stakeholders to intervene in time.



Mr Ahmmed Ayittey, a Trader, said despite the misunderstanding regarding the increment, he would stick to paying the old price until the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced any increment.



He said the government needed to intervene in the matter to provide a roadmap for the increment for the driver unions and commended the GPRTU for coming out boldly to stop the “unjustified” increment by some transport operators.



Mrs Joyce Nkansah, a Food Vendor, said the government must regulate fuel prices in the country, saying, the increment in fuel prices was becoming burdensome for the public.



She said an increment in fuel prices brought about an increment in everything including food prices, making life unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian.



Mr Michael Sowah, a Civil Servant, said the Unions should hold on with the supposed increment of transport fares.



He said COVID-19 had affected the finances of the public already, so increasing fares would seem insensitive on the part of the Unions to the plight of the public.



Mr Sowah called on the government to put in place measures to help in the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged commuters to disregard the 20 per cent increment in fares announced by other private transport Unions.



The increment, according to the Unions had become necessary due to the increase in fuel price.