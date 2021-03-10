Business News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Bayport Managing Director resigns

The Managing Director of Bayport Savings and Loans, Nii Amankra Tetteh, has stepped down from his position as Managing Director of the financial institution



A statement by the company said Mr Nii Amankra Tetteh opted out to “pursue other opportunities elsewhere”.



Mr was appointed by the Board of Directors of Bayport Savings and Loans Ltd (Bayport) and approved by the Bank of Ghana on December 11, 2017, to replace Mr Kofi Adu-Mensah.



He joined Bayport from Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd, where he was Director, Retail & Business Banking.



The company is however working to appoint a replacement adding that in line with good corporate governance and transition practices, “over the course of 8 weeks, he will be available to assist with transition procedures to ensure a smooth handing over process”.



A statement from the GSE on behalf of Bayport on Wednesday, March 10 thanked Nii Amankra Tetteh for his “outstanding service and wish him the very best in his endeavours”.