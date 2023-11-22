Bawumia's ill-thought digitalization push causing system shutdowns - Barker-Vormawor

Business News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Activist and #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's digitalization initiatives describing them as an "ill-thought legacy."



According to Barker-Vormawor, the Vice President's push for foreign systems-dependent digitalization could result in a pattern of system downtimes, with government agencies facing disruptions.



He cited instances where services, such as incorporating a business, obtaining stamp duty, securing a driver's license, or acquiring a passport, were hindered by prolonged system outages lasting up to weeks.



“For the past few months, every Government agency I know of has been saying "Our system is down" every time you need critical things done. You need to incorporate a business? Our system is down. You need stamp duty? Our system is down. You need driver's license? Our system is down.



“You need a passport? Our printers are broken. These systems often stay down for 3 weeks straight. Added to that is the Bureaucracy of the Boss hasn't signed it yet. Where is the Boss? She is attending a training course in France? When is she back? Next week. When next week comes, you go there, they say she has left for management meeting at Royal Senchi,” he said in a Twitter post on November 21, 2023.



The activist attributed these disruptions to what he described as Bawumia's "digital fanfooling" and criticized the administration's failure to address the challenges effectively.



He highlighted the inadequacies of the current administrative infrastructure under the Vice President's touted digitalization agenda.



The activist also drew attention to the promises made by former President John Mahama, who has recently advocated for a 24-hour economy.



Barker-Vormawor questioned the feasibility of such a goal in the face of what he perceives as a lack of a supportive and awake governmental and administrative infrastructure.



“The legacy of Bawumia's ill thought through, and foreign systems dependent Digitalization propaganda is that 6 months out of every year, the systems will be down. Now, Mahama has come. He says he is bringing a 24-hour economy. No 24-hour economy exists without a supportive and awake governmental and administrative infrastructure.



“Now add Bawumia's digital fanfooling to Mahama's daydreaming, and at 11 pm, you and a pregnant Lands Commission Officer will be sitting in some mosquito-infested office, being told that the system has been down since morning; but even kraa the boss doesnt work after 2 pm,” he added.





