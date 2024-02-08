Bawumia lists his achievements under Akufo-Addo administration

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has outlined some of the achievements he has been able to oversee and implement in his tenure under the Akufo-Addo administration.



He said when the question of what his achievements are, is posed to him as an interviewee, he will boldly recount the various feats he has achieved especially with digitalization.



Delivering his manifesto on February 7, 2024, on the theme “Ghana’s Next Chapter”, he said: Ladies and Gentlemen, so if as my prospective employer you ask me the question: “So Dr. Bawumia, you want to be President of Ghana? Can you tell us what you did for Ghana in your capacity as Vice-President?” I will say in response that I have, with the support of the President, had the honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to initiate, champion, or oversee many problem-solving policy initiatives including…”



Dr Bawumia listed them as follows:



• Many of digitalization initiatives



• No Guarantor student loans with Ghana card



• One Constituency One ambulance



• Zipline Drones



• Agenda 111



• Sinohydro Barter Agreement



• Provision of Hydroxyurea under NHIS for Sickle Cell Patients



• Zongo Development Fund



• Bank of Ghana Gold Purchase Program



• Gold for Oil Policy



• Abolishing the filling of embarkation and disembarkation cards at the airport



• Go Ride taxi service for local taxi drivers



• System to tackle ghost names on government payroll



• And many more.



