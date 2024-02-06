Bawumia is tired, has run out of ideas - Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister, has continued his recent critique of the state of Ghana's economy amid the government's increased position that there is a huge rebound.



In his previous comments, he took on the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who he said did not have the right to take credit for marginal improvements in the economy.



Alan was speaking at a National Economic Summit late last week.



In his latest critique, he has taken on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the head of the government's Economic Management Team (EMT), which Alan served on for about six consecutive years.



"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is tired. There is nothing new he can do and that is a fact," Alan in quoted to have said in a yet-to-be-aired interview on Accra-based TV3.



This is not the first time Alan has taken shots at the government over the current economic crisis that has led the government to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout of US$3 billion, out of which only US$1.2 million has been released so far, as of January 2024.



What Alan said about Ofori-Atta



Alan Kyerematen told participants at the National Economic Summit, last Friday that the Finance Minister should not be taking credit for the improvement of the economy.



“The Minister of Finance has no right to be taking credit for the marginal improvements that we are seeing in the economy. Because it is clear that he was against Ghana going to the IMF.”



“I can say with pride that I was one of the few senior leaders in government that made a decision that we had gotten to a point where we had no choice. That’s what leadership is about,” the former Cabinet Minister touted.







