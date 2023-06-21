'Bawumia is the first economist in Ghana with the most venomous vision' - Isaac Adongo

Business News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has described Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the first economist in Ghana with the most ‘venomous vision’.



According to him, the policies introduced by the Head of the Economic Management Team of government has rather landed the country into an economic ditch which will take several years to address amid the current IMF bailout.



Addressing journalists in parliament on June 21, the Bolgatanga Central MP questioned the recent stance by Dr. Bawumia to contest in the flagbearership slot ahead of the 2024 elections.



“Dr Bawumia is the first economist in Ghana with the most venomous vision that has landed all of us on life support. He now wants to be president with a vision to discount us from the last support to kill us completely,” he stated.



“If Dr. Bawumia had any iota of credibility, a modicum of shame in the eye, and respect for Ghanaians, he would have stayed away from contemplating to be president. After achieving the unenviable record of leading Ghana to the IMF, breaking all negative records of economic management and running away from his trained specialisation of economics to digitalisation what has he to offer?” he questioned.



