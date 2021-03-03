Business News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Bawumia engages AfCFTA Secretary-General on Pan-African Payment System

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has held talks with Mr Wamkele Keabetswe Mene, Secretary-General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), at the Jubilee House, Accra.



The meeting, among other things, deliberated on the unique opportunities the AfCFTA offers the African Continent to enhance its cohesion and development.



Vice President Bawumia said, "With AfCFTA, we are better positioned to leverage digital technology for Pan-African Payment and Settlement Systems.



"The advantages of such transcontinental payment platforms and interoperability cannot be overemphasized and I look forward to that within the shortest time".



The AfCFTA took off smoothly on January 1, 2021 after years of uncertainties and political consultations.



The Continental free trade bloc intends to unite Africa's 1.3 billion population, with an estimated $3.4 trillion economic strength.



It is the largest trade bloc since the establishment of the World Trade Organization (WTO).