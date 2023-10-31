'Bawumia, come back to the economy so we have a conversation' - Isaac Adongo

Business News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: GNA

Isaac Adongo, the MP for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, has stated that Ghana was at a crossroad, and that a John Dramani Mahama-led-government will be a government of solutions.



“If there is anybody with the experience, the humility and the tenacity of purpose, to deliver and solve problems to bring our country back on track, is His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama.



“Ghana is not ready to gamble with another try me and see. When they came and said they know how to manage inflation, they took us to 54 percent,” Mr Adongo said.



The Bolgatanga Central MP said the NDC would insist that the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia talks about the economy which the NPP campaigned on, instead of digitalization, “So Dr Bawumia come back to the economy so we have a conversation,” he jabbed.



Adongo spoke at an NDC event in Tamale also addressed by Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu.