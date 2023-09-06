Bawku conflict not affecting farming activities - District Agric Director

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

District Director of Agriculture in Bawku in the Upper East Region, Dennis Asampambila, has squashed claims that the conflict in the district had disrupted farming activities.



According to him, though the conflict has had dire consequences on the livelihood of residents, the assertion that it has hindered farming not entirely true.



Speaking to Class FM, Mr Asampambila noted that farmers in Bawku were still farming. This, he said, shows their resilience.



He said, "While it is undeniable that the conflict has had a detrimental effect on the general livelihoods and activities of our residents, the assertion that it has significantly hindered farming is not entirely accurate."



"Our farmers are resilient, and they continue to farm the same number of hectares they have for years," the District Director of Agriculture in Bawku stated.



Dennis Asampambila stated that his outfit was providing seeds, agricultural extension services, farming techniques, among others to support farmers' productivity.



SA



