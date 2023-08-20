Bawku MASLOC office temporarily closed over insecurity

Business News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has said the closure of the Bawku MASLOC officer is due to the security situation in the district.



MASLOC in a press release responding to what it describes as misinformation in circulation on various social media platforms and websites suggesting the temporal closure of the Bawku District office an attempt to deny the people of its services.



According to the institution, the issues being circulated contain some inaccuracies and do not represent the full facts.



“The institution would like to inform the general public and its stakeholders that the primary reason for its decision to temporally close its zonal offices in Bawku was due to the insecurities at Bawku which made the office non-functional,” MASLOC explained.