Basic essentials your minimum wage cannot afford in Ghana today

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Tripartite Committee reviewed the minimum wage for workers in Ghana to GH¢14.88 starting from January 2023.



The GH¢14.88 minimum wage shows a GH¢1.35 increase from the GH¢13.53 minimum wage in 2022.



A minimum wage is a wage below which no worker in Ghana should be paid.





A statement by the Committee noted that the review took into consideration the current state of the economy and the harsh economic conditions Ghanaians are facing.



“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 percent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into a new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost-of-living allowance of 15 percent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage,” a statement by the Committee read.



But Ghanaians have lamented the inadequacy of the increase as the prices of goods and services have shot up astronomically this year.



Inflation for food, household equipment, toiletries, cereals, and other essential items has more than doubled.



With a minimum wage of less than GH¢15, the average Ghanaian who earns according to the minimum wage may not be able to afford the following essential items.



Bread

The price of bread has skyrocketed from GH¢5 to between GH¢15 and GH¢18. The increase in the price has been attributed to the increase ,in the price of flour, butter, sugar and other ingredients.

I kilogram rice

Currently one kilogram of rice sells between GH¢20 and GH¢25.



Pomade

The price of popular body cream brands has gone through the roof to sell at above GH¢ 20.



Oil 1kg

Oil prices have shocked Ghanaians in recent times as the prices keep increasing due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.



b>Transportation specifically trotro

Commercial buses, popularly known as 'Trotro' was considered a cheaper transport option for the majority of Ghanaians until recent times. However, with more than three increments in the cost of transportation this year, trotro has become quite expensive for many Ghanaians.



Sanitary pad



Others are: Underwear, Toilet roll



Toothpaste



A decent lunch



Chicken 1kg



SSD/WA