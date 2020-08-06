Business News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: thebftonline.com

Banks’ role in reviving economy takes centre-stage at Most Respected CEOs Breakfast Series V

Some CEOs within the banking sector

If there is any sector that can stimulate and revive the economy amid the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, then it is the banking and financial sector – but the biggest question remains ‘how?’



To effectively deal with this question, Ghana’s Most Respected CEOs Breakfast Series – a quarterly thought-provoking event with focus on shaping economic issues – has assembled seasoned experts to do justice to the topic.



The one-day event, the fifth in the series, is being held virtually today Thursday, August 6, 2020, and is on the theme ‘Bringing the economy back to life: the role of banking and finance’. It brings together seasoned business leaders and banking experts to deliberate on how financial institutions can successfully navigate the COVID crisis, support businesses, revitalise and revive the economy, and ultimately spur economic growth.



How the sector steps up to this role, according to many watchers, is key to the economy overcoming the current crisis and possibly look to a brighter future post the present crisis.



Organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), this edition features renowned speakers such as Mrs. Elsie Awadzi, 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Daniel Addo, Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Bank Ghana; and Dr. Richmond Atuahene, Chief Executive Officer of Salman Partners.



The rest are Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, Country Managing Partner for Deloitte Ghana; John Awuah, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Association of Bankers; Alex Metcalfe, ACCA, UK; and Benjamin Amoah, a senior lecturer with the University of Ghana Business School as moderator.



Together, they will help participants understand the extent to which COVID -19 has impacted banks and the banking industry, what banks are doing to help retail and corporate client in these difficult times and beyond, and how the pandemic is shaping banking business and bank regulation for the future.



The webinar is organised in partnership with Mazars, Bank of Africa, Puma Energy, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Global Media Alliance (GMA), ETV Ghana and Asaase Radio.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.