Banking and Insurance Fair: Samuel Sackey applauds Finance Ministry, NIC, others for support

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of Kotlers Management Services, Samuel Ogyiri Sackey has commended the Ministry of Finance and National Insurance Commission for their effort in stimulating industry interest in the 4th edition of the Banking, Insurance, Pensions and Securities Fair.



Mr. Sackey is impressed with the interest of the aforementioned public institutions for their clarion call to financial institutions in the country to participate in the fair.



According to him, the interest of the Finance Ministry and NIC is indicative of the regulators’ leverage on the platform provided by the fair to address some of the challenges that have plagued the financial industry in the past seven years.



“Since the beginning of this event in 2007, they have been phenomenal and very helpful. They always show support and I can’t thank them enough for their trust and belief in this brand.



Samuel Sackey also appealed to banks, insurance companies, and all institutions to participate in the fair.



He reiterated some challenges in the financial sector that will be discussed by experts hence the need for companies, students, and all stakeholders to avail themselves of the fair. ]



“Despite the good work by the Ministry of Finance and NIC, there are still some institutions who are yet to register so I want to appeal to them to come on board and let's make this a success for the industry”, he said.

Samuel Ogyiri Sackey remains resolute about the success of the event, noting that measures have been instituted to deliver a flawless program.



For the purpose of targeting different market segments, the Financial Fair” will happen simultaneously at the UGBS graduate school's Park, near UPSA and AMA City Hall's park in Central Accra, from Monday, Wednesday 11th October to Friday 13th October 2023.



The event which has been themed “Making prudent financial decisions in time of adversities” is expected to draw key stakeholders in the financial and its ancillary industries to deliberate on expediting the recovery of the institutions from recent struggles.



At the fair, there will be sales, marketing, education, business opportunities, partnerships, networking and more.



There will also be a “Business Forum” that will address all challenges in making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities from creative ideas, entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate bodies. Further to this, Mr Sackey said that Kotlers Management Services Limited is ready to embark on a nationwide program to engage youth in rural areas on financial literacy and independence. He then appealed to partners in that direction to augment the financial fair.



