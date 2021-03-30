Bankers urge Ghanaians to be patient over challenges encountered with Voters ID

Business News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President of the Ghana Association of Bankers, John Awuah has urged Ghanaians to exercise patience over recent challenges encountered with the Voter’s Identification Card.



His comment comes on the back of complaints from clients who have been refused banking services while using their new voter's ID.



The Electoral Commission issued new ID cards ahead of the 2020 elections, adding to the number of identity documents for verification during business transactions.



However, many customers have complained that many banks have refused to allow the use of the new voter ID in transactions.



Speaking on the Uniiq Breakfast Drive, Mr. Awuah stressed the need for the Electoral Commission and other entities involved to resolve all security authentication processes.