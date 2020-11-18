Business News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: laudbusiness.com

Bankers to fight fraud among bank workers

Patricia Sappor, President of the Institute of Bankers

The Chartered Institute of Bankers in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Association of Bankers will soon launch the Ghana Banking Code of Ethics to tackle fraud cases among bank workers



President of the Institute, Patricia Sappor told Citi FM that her outfit is dedicated to supporting the reduction of fraud cases within the banking sector and enhance good banking practices.



“We are going to launch the banking code of ethics. The Chartered Institute of Bankers will very soon in collaboration with the Central Bank and the Ghana Association of Bankers.



“That is one thing. I think that to a very large extent we have very credible people in the banking industry. As part of what we are doing, we are trying to reinforce the need for integrity, ensuring good corporate governance and integrity in the banking industry.



“And so the code of ethics is going to address all that, and I believe that all those found culpable would be sanctioned in one way or the other.



“So what we are going to do is to reinforce and also educate and create awareness of the importance of ensuring good integrity, having good values wherever you are,” she said.

