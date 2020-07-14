Business News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Bank online or use our escorts for withdrawals - Police alert Kumasi residents

ASP Godwin Ahianyo

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has identified an emerging robbery trend in the Kumasi metropolis with people doing withdrawals from the banks, in particular, as the targets of armed robbers in the city



According to the police command, the suspects lurk around the premises of the various banks and financial institutions and use motorbikes to trail unsuspecting victims and rob them of their money at the opportune time.



In a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the police urged the public to stay alert, so that they did not fall prey to these suspected robbers.



The command, however, advised the public especially those who go to withdraw huge sums of money to adhere to precautionary measures, including resorting to electronic transfers and transactions where applicable saying “institutions who must carry huge sums can also request for police escort”.



The public have been advised to be very mindful of those they communicate their banking transactions with and be wary of those who lurk around banking premises aimlessly and report them to the police officer on duty.



Banks and financial institutions have been urged by the command to mount security cameras at their premises and monitor them regularly.



The police command then appealed to the public to provide information on suspected criminals within their communities and should not hesitate to report them to the police.



It, however, warned those behind criminal activities in the region to put a stop to it as the command was working to arrest suspected criminals who were operating in and around the Kumasi metropolis, saying “they will be dealt with ruthlessly when arrested”.



The command assured the public that the police was committed to providing the very best security in the region in order for all to go about their activities peacefully devoid of fear.

