Monday, 28 September 2020

Bank of Ghana maintains policy rate at 14.5%

Dr Ernest Addison, BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has announced a decision by the Monetary Policy Committee to maintain the policy rate at 14.5 per cent.



He said after the 96th MPC meeting on Monday, September 28.



Dr Addison added that it is estimated that growth in 2020 will be between 2 and 25 per cent.



“Consumers’ confidence is bouncing strongly, Consumers seem to be responding to be the gradual lifting of restrictions.”



He further stated that about 95 business surveys are showing strong optimism in spite of the ravages of the coronavirus.





