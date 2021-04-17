Backing galamsey allegations with evidence impossible – Tony Aubynn to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: 3 News

It will be impossible to meet President Akufo-Addo’s demand of providing evidence to support claims that some persons in his government are engaged in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), Dr Toni Aubynn, a former Chief Executive Officer at the Minerals Commission, has said.



He said, nobody will have the courage to mention names of top government officials who are engaged in the illicit mining trade for fear of being victimized.



Dr Aubynn explained in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Thursday April 15 that it is up to the President to select people to investigate claims that have been made against his appointees suspected to be neck-deep in galamsey.



President Akufo-Addo has said he will not act on hearsay in his quest to end the galamsey practice in Ghana.



He said this while delivering a speech at the National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining Wednesday April 14.



“I am determined to enforce the laws on illegal mining no matter the subject, high or low. I will, however, not act on hearsay or mere allegations without more. I will not hesitate to act though where the evidence is hard before the police.



“And I will do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved. That is the true meaning of equality before the law,” he stressed.



“There are aspects of our national life which are of first subject matters of partisan politics. We must however come to the understanding that small-scale mining with the requirement to do away with the illegalities in that sector should be beyond partisan politics.



“Some subjects simply cannot be part of our everyday politicking and I use this forum to insist that illegal small-scale mining and matters relating to it should be one of such issues requiring national efforts,” he said.



Reacting to this development, Dr Tony Aubynn told Alfred Ocansey that “I have heard Mr President saying we should come with evidence and all of that that is a bit impossible.



“We are aware of some who have concessions or some who have others working for them. There is nothing wrong with they doing business but that should be purely business done legitimately not based on political power.



“I think it is like you go to church and there is a wedding and they say this couple are going to marry and if you have anything come and say. Who will go there to say anything?



“I think I was a little taken aback because nobody will be brave enough to go and say that Minister this or MP that is doing ABCD. If you really want to fight you follow the leads of the information you get.”