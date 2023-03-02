BTU targets mining sector with new programmes

Business News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Vice-Chancellor of the Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East Region, Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, has indicated that based on the surge in mining activities in the region, the school is set to introduce new programmes to fit the sector.



According to him, the programmes will be ready in the next academic year as plans are far advanced.



“I’m happy to announce that in the next academic year, the university will run programmes in MSc in Agriculture, BSc Mining Engineering, BSc Process Engineering, and BSc Geological Engineering,” the Vice-Chancellor said.



Since the school's conversion into a technical university in April 2020, it has so far added 24 new programmes to its programmes of study.



“These demands-driven and innovative programmes are made up of 7 B-Tech, 5 HND, and 12 2-year Diploma programmes.



“The Programmes are run in all five schools namely Business and Management Studies, Applied Science and Arts, Agriculture, Engineering, and Built Environments,” he revealed.



The Vice-Chancellor made this known at a matriculation ceremony held at the school’s auditorium on March 1, 2023.



Speaking to the freshers, Professor Alnaa indicated that the school was able to admit 1,208 students during the 2022/2023 academic year.



Additionally, he added that the school aimed at repositioning its image to become a school of choice in Ghana.



“Our ultimate objective in all is our endeavour to make the university the centre of relevance in technical vocational education and training in the Technical University space,” he indicated.



He, therefore, used the ceremony to call on the freshers to see the school’s structures as a stepping stone to their life achievements.



“My advice to you as young men and women is that you should take your studies seriously because that is the reason you are here.



“Your parents have invested resources in you so don’t disappoint them,” he stressed.