BREAKING: Bank of Ghana hikes monetary policy rate to 29.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has announced a hike in the policy rate by 150 basis points to 29.5 percent from an earlier 28 percent announced in January this year.



The decision comes after the Central Bank held its second meeting of the year last week to review economic developments in the country.



Governor of the Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison explained that the hike is due to rising inflationary shocks which are expected to persist as Ghana awaits an IMF-supported programme.



He made this known at a press conference held on Monday, March 27, 2023.



