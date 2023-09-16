BPA aims to build hydro plants on Pra, Ankobra and Tano rivers – CEO

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) said it plans to build hydro plants on the Pra, Ankobra and Tano rivers as part of efforts to boost the capacity of hydro solar power to the national grid.



Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech said the dams would serve as run-of-the-river dams instead of reservoir dams.



“Government has given the us these rivers in the Western Region to ensure that we can construct these hydro plants and God has been very to us in giving us these natural rivers to support the building of more hydro plants,” he told Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



“We are not just looking at hydro plants but looking towards the wind energy space which can be harnessed throughout the day and night…Should this be achieved, we can add both solar and wind energy to our country's energy mix but as we speak we are currently more interested in solar hydro energy,” Dzamesi added.



He however emphasized that the BPA is first company in West Africa to actually hybridize solar and hydro energy sources together.



“A lot of countries have not done that. We are about the first if not in West Africa, the whole of Africa. We are the first to be able to do that and that anybody who wants to learn about that thing should come to us…,” the CEO added.



