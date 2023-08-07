BOST's Augustine Appiah named HR Business Leader of the Decade at NGBLA 2023

Business News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: metrotvonline.com

Augustine Appiah, the venerated General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at the Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company Limited (BOST), has been named as the HR Business Leader of the Decade at the prestigious National Governance & Business Leadership Awards (NGBLA) 2023.



In addition to this remarkable achievement, Mr. Appiah has also been acknowledged as one of the Top 20 Influential HR Business Leaders in Ghana.



With close to two decades of invaluable experience in both national and international multicultural environments, he has worked alongside C-Suite Executives, Directors, and Leaders across various industries, including Telecommunications, FMCG, and Oil & Gas.



At BOST, Mr. Appiah oversees a workforce of nearly 600 staff and leads the strategic functions of the company, playing a pivotal role in implementing staffing strategies, labor/employee relations, learning and talent development, compensation, change management, organizational effectiveness, and HR governance to ensure sustainable business growth.



His exceptional leadership abilities have facilitated productive and harmonious meetings between union leaders and management, fostering a safe, engaged, and productive workplace.



Furthermore, Mr. Appiah boasts of expertise as an Organizational Psychologist, Certified Executive Coach, Balanced Scorecard Champion, and Senior HR Consultant.



The recognition of Mr. Appiah's outstanding contributions to the field of HR and his commitment to excellence took place during the 3rd edition of NGBLA, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 4, 2023.



Mr. Appiah who has MPhil in Industrial/Organizational Psychology was not only presented with a well-deserved award plaque but also received a citation commending his exemplary dedication and accomplishments.



Coinciding with Mr. Appiah's honour, the Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company Limited was named as the company with the "Most Innovative Workplace Design."



The awards ceremony was themed "Transformational Leadership; passion, vision & strategic management for development."



In response to the recognition, Augustine Appiah expressed gratitude to God and to all those who have been part of his HR journey and reiterated his commitment to advancing HR practices and driving organizational success.



His dedication to excellence and transformative leadership continue to be a source of inspiration for the industry and the nation as a whole.



