BOST MD adjudged 'Energy Male Personality of the Year' at 7th GEA

Managing Director for the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited, Edwin Provencal has been adjudged as the ‘Energy Male Personality of the Year’ at the 7th Ghana Energy Awards.



This year's ceremony, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, was to recognise the efforts, innovation and achievements of individuals, companies and institutions within Ghana’s energy sector. It also celebrated the tremendous work of competing players under various award categories.



Provencal’s recognition was on the back of a massive turnaround at BOST from a loss-making entity of GH¢291 million in 2020 to a profit of GH¢160 million in 2021 as well as the revival of three defunct depots and the resumption of marine operations on the Volta Lake formed part of reasons for the honour bestowed on him.



Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the BOST MD expressed gratitude for the award and praised his staff and management team for their wonderful contributions towards this feat.



He also called on state-owned enterprises in the country to take practical lessons from BOST’s turnaround in order to avoid the situation where SOEs often incur huge losses over a period.



“Both past and present Ministers of Energy believed in us to turn things around at BOST, encouraging us to show patriotism and If I should summarize what has brought us this far, I will say it is patriotism,” Provencal expressed.



“It is possible for this county to be run by Ghanaians and run properly,” he added.







