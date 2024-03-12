BIC relocates pen production to Ivory Coast amid Ghana's economic challenges - Minority Leader

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has revealed that BIC, a renowned pen manufacturer, has moved its production operations to Ivory Coast due to the current economic difficulties facing Ghana.



Dr. Ato Forson attributed this decision to the ongoing economic downturn in the country.



He emphasized that neighbouring countries in the sub-region are now benefitting from Ghana's crisis, as companies that previously operated and manufactured within its borders are relocating.



Speaking after President Akufo-Addo's 2024 State of the Nation address on Monday, March 11, the lawmaker representing Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam urged the Akufo-Addo administration to promptly implement measures to address the situation.



Dr. Ato Forson also underscored the discontent among Ghanaian youth with the country's management, emphasizing that this should be a significant concern for all individuals in positions of authority.



"Mr Speaker, I am sad to point out that the almighty BIC, the pen-producing company, has stopped producing its pens in Ghana. It has relocated its production to Ivory Coast."



"By relocating BIC pen’s production to Ivory Coast, we have exported those jobs. This is bad news for Ghanaian employees!"



"Again, Mr Speaker, Unilever Ghana, which has for a very long time been producing its famous Lipton tea in Ghana, has stopped its tea production here. Unilever has relocated its tea production to Nigeria."



