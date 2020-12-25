Business News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry

BFCCI launches 'Made in Burkina Local Products Fair'

HE Mr. Pingrenoma Zagre cutting the sod

The Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce has outdoor its maiden 'Made in Burkina Faso Local Products Fair at East Legon, Accra.



The event which was launched under the auspices of the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry will run from 24th December 2020 to 1st January 2021 and forms part of the East Legon Jungle Avenue Street Sales 2020 (ELJASS 2020).



Speaking at the event, HE Mr. Pingrenoma Zagre, Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana who graced the occasion commended the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce for the great initiative, the community, and the exhibitors for the strong mobilisation.



According to him, the launch of Burkina Local Products Fair will last until 1st January and will focus on exhibitions showcasing the richness and diversity of Burkina Faso and Ghana, and especially to highlight Made in Burkina products.



The products on display include artworks, items of clothing, jewellery, food and drinks, fashion accessories, wood crafts and agro products from Burkina Faso.



The presence of so many Burkinabe diasporan players affirms the importance of this event, which is rich in local and regional economic diversity, he added.



On the sideline, Mr. Sherif Ouedraogo, Representative of Burkina Faso Chamber of commerce and Industry in Ghana, however, reiterated the Chamber's resolution to make the initiative a frequent event and urge for the continuous partnership with the East Legon Jungle Avenue Street Sales organizers.

