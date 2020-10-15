Business News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Video Flashback: Gold Coast Fund customers get ready to ‘bury' Nduom

play videoThe group wants the government to freeze Dr Nduom’s accounts.

It’s exactly a year when some aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management converged at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to demonstrate over their locked-up funds.



On that day, some members also carried a casket which had photos of the Chief Executive Officer of the collapsed fund management, Paa Kwesi Nduom, all over it while they embarked on the protest.



The demonstration was to call on government to freeze Dr Nduom's accounts so that the monies retrieved would be used to settle his debts.



Some aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management, a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom have converged at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Tuesday morning with a casket bearing the picture of Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.



The customers have gathered to stage a demonstration against the company over their locked-up funds.



The ‘pall-bearers’ carried the casket around while jeering in protest to push for government’s intervention in retrieving their funds.



The group is demanding the prosecution of the chairman of Groupe Nduom, the mother company of the investment firm, as well as entire management of Gold Coast Fund.



They also want the government to freeze Dr. Nduom’s accounts.



Again, the group is demanding President Akufo-Addo sacks the head of the sector regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission, for allegedly looking on for their investments to go down the drain.



Starting from the Obra Spot, the group is expected to march through the Finance Ministry to the Jubilee House to present a petition to government.





