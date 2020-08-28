Business News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: Castro Senyalah, Contributor

Aviation Ministry to meet airline operators over possible international flights resumption

Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda was taken through the operations of some operators at the Kotoka Intl Airport

A meeting between airline operators and airport authorities will be held today ahead of the possible resumption of international flights in the country, Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda has announced.



The meeting will, among other things, inform operators of the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the possible reopening of the borders.



It will also be used to seek inputs from the airline operators on ways to curb the spread of the virus when international flight operations begin.



President Akufo Addo in his recent COVID -19 address to the nation hinted that Ghana would begin to receive international flight in the country by 1st September this year. The President gave the directive after a review of the Coronavirus situation in the country which shows a reduction in active cases.



In his address, the President said the decision to reopen the airport to international flights will depend on the ability of port health authorities to test all passengers arriving at the airport.



Speaking to Journalists on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after monitoring progress of work on the installation of new and improved facilities at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) aimed at helping fight the importation of the virus, Mr. Adda said the meeting will also be used to inform operators of the massive infrastructure improvement at the Airport and its readiness for use ahead of the possible reopening.



The Minister said it was his hope the engagement with the airline operators would not delay the process of reopening the airport for operations.



“We’ll be meeting airline operators tomorrow afternoon and the outcome will be very simple. We’ll tell them the readiness of the setup here and we’ll tell them our expectation of when we hope to reopen operations in line with the president’s declaration of a possible reopening. Again, if they have any inputs to make or any suggestions on what we need to do to further improve the situation but we hope whatever they bring will not delay the process”.



Mr. Adda added that authorities will continue to improve systems put in place even after the reopening of the airport to ensure the safety and comfortability of travellers.



On his part, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, said in addition to the improved facilities at the airport, the company has marked up all areas in the terminal building where passengers are likely to congregate to enforce the social distancing protocols.



He said the airport has also configured its systems to improve aeration in all enclosed areas to reduce the risk of concentration of the virus. The compulsory wearing of nose masks before entering the airport, he added, is also in full enforcement.

