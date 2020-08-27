Business News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Aviation Minister inspects three ongoing projects at airport

play videoAviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda speaking to journalists

Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has inspected three ongoing projects initiated by the Akufo-Addo-led government in his sector; all located in the Kotoka International airport enclave.



The projects include; the expansion works on the North Apron, construction of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) headquarters and the new Aviation Navigation Services complex (ANS).



These projects according to him forms part of government’s plan to make Ghana an aviation hub within West Africa, and a destination of choice for travellers.



Speaking to the media during a tour, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the Minister said per briefings given him by project managers the ongoing projects are at about 25%, 40% and 82% level of completion, respectively.



He said, “We’ve visited the Air Navigation Service new building and we saw the progress of work; we’ve done about 82 percent or so…we’re hoping that we can finish this by October…so final touches can be done and handed over possibly early next year. We also went to the new Headquarters of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority. We’ve seen that work has come up from the sub structural level…So far we’ve seen progress of work going to about 25% or so…they delayed a bit because of COVID-19…”



He continued that “Here we’re seeing the Northern Apron construction works which began barely a year ago…It’s not finished yet they’re still working on that. They’re expanding the Apron which in basic terms, parking area for the air crafts…”



According to him, the Northern Apron when completed, will accommodate about 10-13 large size air crafts. It would also have taxi spaces, runway and other essential details.



Mr Kofi Adda was hopeful that given the speed of work, enough progress will be achieved by early 2021.



With regards to the GCAA new headquarters, it will have a 3000m2 underground parking floor, six floors above ground floor which would serve as commercial offices, with meeting and multipurpose areas, amongst several others.



Similarly, the ANS complex, which according to project managers, has closures, adjustments and installations yet to be fixed will have a control room, electrical room, water treatment room, standby generator with 800KVA power and two transformers, amongst others.









