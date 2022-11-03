Automobile dealers apologize to Akufo-Addo over 'fake' ultimatum to sack Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Automobile Dealers Union (ADUG) has described as fake a letter indicating that they plan on embarking on a demonstration.



A statement purported to be from the Union and signed by the General Secretary of the Union, Benjamin Owusu Yankey, threatened to go on demonstration if President Akufo-Addo don't dismiss Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



“The impact of exchange rates are really having a devastating effect on businesses, and all our investments are going down the drain...we are giving the President two weeks ultimatum if he fails to release Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as the Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana, we will stage a huge demonstration against him (H. E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo) on November 19, 2022, at 8:00 am, at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra,” portions of the statement read.



However, Eddie Kusi Ankomah, CEO of Erata Motors in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the Union has not planned to embark on any demonstration.



"We've never held any meeting on this...the one claiming to be the General Secretary; no one knows him. We've never planned to go on demonstration...we sell cars and we are not into politics and so we can't command the President to sack Ken Ofori Atta. The letter is fake...no one intends to embark on any demonstration" he indicated.



"We apologize to the President," he stated.



Listen to him in the video below:





