Business News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: GNA

Auto Plaza Ghana upscales automobile industry

CEO of Auto Plaza Limited, Jihad Hijazi

Auto Plaza Limited has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s policy of developing the automobile industry with the introduction of “2021 All New Hyundai Creta Deluxe SUV and 2021 Hyundai Grand 10 GL Sedan,” into the Ghanaian market.



Jihad Hijazi, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Plaza Limited explained that specific governmental policies were operationalized by industry stakeholders, therefore in spite of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, “we deem it right to introduce Ghanaians to these new affordable vehicles”.



Mr Hijazi explained that, even though COVID-19 negatively impacted on the automobile industry, “we cannot hold on to lives necessities, we must move and create new opportunities for the motoring public, Hyundai Creta Deluxe and Hyundai Grand Sedan 2021 for the average Ghanaian.



“We must inject vitality into the gloomy COVID-19 environment, we must go beyond the new normal and create mobility for ordinary persons. The 2021 Hyundai Creta Deluxe and Hyundai Grand Sedan are to meet the budget of COVID-19 stranded economy of individuals and companies”.



Mr Hijazi stated during a grand commemorative formalities in Accra to introduce the two new vehicles into the Ghanaian market; which was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s policy which aimed at making Ghana self-reliant, to provide vehicles for all classes of income earners.



Mr Akwasi Sarpong-Peprah, Auto Plaza Sales Manager explained that the Ghanaian automobile industry was going through difficult times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but stressed that, “there is the need to revitalize the industry, the automobile industry drives the economy”.



President Akufo-Addo in the new Automobile Development Policy explained that it ensured that the country became self-reliant and cited an instance during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when some markets in the country nearly collapsed.



He said the prudent management of the economy attracted the automobile industries into the country and he was confident that Ghana would have a home-grown complete automotive industry, transfer of technology, create employment, reduce the importation of vehicles and its attendant impact on the economy.



He said because the country did not have the capital, it had to establish a policy that would attract those companies, with the understanding that at the end of the day, the current structure of the automotive industry in Ghana would find a way of transforming itself to the clutch of the home-based localised automotive industry.

