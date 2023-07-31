Auditor-General Report reveals 2 airport authorities who owe Ghana Meteo $10 million

Business News of Monday, 31 July 2023

The 2022 audit of public accounts of ministries, departments and agencies has shown that two authorities at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) owe the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) US$10 million.



The said amount is in respect of airport passenger tax, landing and en-route charges for the period between October 2019 to June 2021, a report by graphic.com.gh has said.



While Section 12 of Ghana Meteorological Agency Act, 2019 (Act 1002) as amended, states that the fees and charges accruing to the agency in the performance of its function shall include 10 per cent of all landing charges and 10 per cent overflight charges collected by the GCAA as well as five per cent of airport tax collected by an aerodrome operation, an examination showed that this was not done.



The report stated that the records, from the examination, showed that the GCAA and Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) owed GMet a total amount of US$10,044,380 for the period in question.



In its recommendation, the Auditor General has recommended that the chief director should ensure that the acting director recovers the said amount as soon as possible, the report added.



