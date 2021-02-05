Business News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Audit Service to track sources of government revenue, public income

The Ghana Audit Service has disclosed it will as part of its audit procedures track the revenue of government and public income earners.



According to the Acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the move forms part of its mandate aimed at protecting the public purse.



Speaking during a panel discussion at the launch of the Service’s 2020 financials audit, Johnson Aseidu explained the Audit Service will shift its focus on public expenditure, sources of government revenue and public income earnings.



“Traditionally our audit has focused on the line of expenditure, perhaps we had the mindset that revenue generation reporting is a less slippery area. However, that perception has changed because audits have tested that revenue is as risky an audit area as expenditure,” the acting Auditor-General is quoted by the B&FT newspaper.



“In this new audit, we are launching, attention will be given to various sources of government revenue, how it is collected, how it is recorded, and subsequently utilised. We shall trace every cedi, from its source to where it ends and ensure in accordance with our mandate, all public money has been duly accounted for,” he added.



Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu however added that this exercise will solely be conducted based on facts supported by evidence rather than perceptions.



“Auditing is about establishing facts, supported by appropriate evidence in order to find a reasonable basis for the auditor’s opinion. We do not audit based on perception and presumptions,” he pointed.