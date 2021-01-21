Business News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Audit Service releases 2019 report on accounts of assemblies

AMA head office

The Acting Auditor General, John Akuamoah Asiedu, says in accordance with Article 187(5) of the 1992 Constitution has published and served Parliament with his report on the audit of the accounts of District Assemblies for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.



The one hundred and ninety-four (194) paged document which was addressed to the Speaker of Parliament contains findings of “significant unresolved issues after taking into consideration verified management responses.”



The report is presented in three parts. Part I outlines the mandate, scope and objectives for the audit. Part II provides an executive summary of the results of the audit and recommendations whilst Part III details the significant findings and recommendations.



In detailing the significant findings and recommendations, the auditor looked at the assemblies’ sources of income, Internally generated funds performance and expenditure and operational results.



The auditor in addition to the aforementioned considered the assemblies’ assets and liabilities, cash irregularities, misappropriation of funds, uncollected revenues, unrecovered funds and payments not accounted for.



Other areas of interest in the study include unrecovered debts, payments of judgement debts, procurement irregularities, payroll irregularities, contract irregularities, statutory tax and deductions irregularities.