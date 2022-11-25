Attempt to defend cedi performance disrespectful - Forensic Auditor to Ofori-Atta

Business News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Forensic Auditor, Awuni Akyireba, has reiterated that the Finance Minister’s attempt to defend the poor performance of the cedi during his censure in parliament is disrespectful to Ghanaians.



He described, Ken Ofori-Atta as the worst Finance Minister in the history of the country’s financial management.



“He has done nothing, he is the worst in the history of the country’s financial management. He is not helpful and I see that statement as respectful to the entire citizenry” he stressed.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, he alleged that individuals with first grade in accounting or financing will appreciate the intensity of the cedi depreciation due to demerit decisions by the Minister.



“We must be told that even a first-degree holder in accounting or financing knows better that his bad decisions brought the cedi here and not because the citizens are dumb,” he stressed.



He indicated that the presence of traditional elders and government leaders to support him during his censure made the situation disgusting and unconscionable.



“What disgusts me most is the Chiefs and Ministers being paid with taxpayers' money appearing to support him, we say we do not want him and you’ve left your work there to support him,” he bemoaned.



“If we had leaders who were responsive, the president would have demoted them. You leave your work to support Ken Ofori-Atta at the expense of the country, with the country’s car, fuel and salaries. This should tell you the calibre of people we have elected, very bad appalling and insulting to the Ghanaian intelligent” he added.