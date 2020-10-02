Business News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Atiwa East Department of Agriculture organises Rice Day celebration

Officials outdoing the local rice at the event

The Department of Agriculture has held a 'Rice Day' celebration as part of governments Special Rice Initiative Programme.



The District Chief Executive of Atiwa East, Hon. Lawyer Kwabena Panin Nkansah during his welcome adress applauded the efforts of government for the Special Rice Initiative.



He said, the District is very interested in rice production, hence the it's plans to support farmers with Rice nets.



The Regional Director for Agriculture, Mr Crenstil said it is in government's agenda to promote at least one commodity from the production state to a finished product.



This according to him will add value and improve upon the quality of commodities manufactured in the area.



He added that, the Atiwa East District has the potential of establishing a large market for rice production and has therefore asked farmers to do their best in contributing to the Ministry’s goal for becoming a Rice Sufficient country by 2024.



However, the District Chief Executive of Atiwa East District; Hon. Lawyer Kwabena Panin Nkansah, Regional Director of Agric; Mr Henry Kobina Crenstil, Executives from Modernizing Agric in Ghana(MAG), The President of Ghana Rice Inter-professional Body; Nana Adjei Ayeh, Regional Secretary of GRIB; Madam Birikorang Stephania Mr Ebo Graham; Project manager at Hopeline Institute, the chief of Akyem Sekyere traditional area, Municipal and District Directors of Agriculture, Assembly members and Farmers were in full attendance at the Rice Day event.





