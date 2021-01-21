Business News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Atiwa East Agriculture Department donates equipment to Rice farmer Associations

The equipment donated were multicorp threshers and bundles of rice nets

As part of efforts to ensure the success of the government's Special Rice Initiative programme, the Atiwa East Agriculture Department has provided rice farming equipment to five Rice Farmer Associations to minimize the stress they go through processing their rice for marketing.



The equipment were multicorp threshers and bundles of rice nets.



The groups are from communities Aworonsua, Akutuase, Teawia, Hiawoawu and Osoroase.



Presenting the items to them, Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) said the assembly saw the need to support rice farmers with the equipment because they were using their wards in the farms to sack birds that feed on their farms, which he added was hindering education in the area.



He said the assembly and the District Agriculture Department were lobbying to also provide harvesters to the farmers to make their work much easier during harvesting periods.



He said work on a satellite market at Sekyere for rice farmers to sell their produce would soon commence to enable potential investors and individuals to have easy access to the produce.



Mr Nkansah lauded the farmers for their hard work and the hygienic way of packaging their rice for consumption which he added had lifted the name of the district to a befitting standard.



He, therefore, called on potential investors to liaise with the assembly to establish a rice milling factory in the district to enable farmers to produce on large scale.



Mr Samuel Ofosu, the District Agriculture Director advised the farmers to work closely with the District Agriculture Extension Officers to enable them practise modern techniques in rice farming.



He assured the rice farmers of their continuous support in making the district a hub of rice production.



Mr Moses Damina, a representative for the groups applauded the assembly for the gesture and promised to use the equipment for its rightful purpose.



Some selected rice farmers from the communities were schooled on the use of the thresher after the programme.