Atigs to support ‘Ghana Cares Initiative’ - Tiwala Chairman hints

Business News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Samuel Ansah Boateng, Contributor

The African Trade and Investment Global Services (ATIGS) organizers of the biannual international Trade and Investments Summit has through its West African Representative lauded the Ghanaian government’s “Ghana cares” initiative dubbed “Obaatanpa”.



The Ghana Cares initiative is a GH¢100 billion programme initiated by government to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana's economy and to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period.



The programme is sequenced in two phases; the stabilization phase and the medium-term revitalization phase.



Speaking to this reporter, the West African Coordinator of ATIGS, Mr. Wisdom King Adukpo who doubles as the chairman of the Tiwala Markt Company limited disclosed that ATIGS has invested several millions of dollars in Africa over the years with plans to even increase the threshold as a result of various innovative initiatives being adopted by African governments.



Reacting to the 2021 budget statement and economic policy of Ghana, Mr. Adukpo said the 2021 budget is a very comprehensive one covering all areas of development in the country.



“As an entrepreneur and coordinator for the biggest African Trade and Investment summit, my team and I owe it a duty and a responsibility to assist in any developmental agenda of all African governments. I have taken my time to read the 2021 budget, and one area that caught my attention is the Obaatanpa Initiatives being introduced by the government.



If you look at the proposal to establish the Development Bank of Ghana, the support for commercial farming to attract the youth, the building of Ghana’s light manufacturing industry, the building of technology and engineering capabilities, the digitalization of the economy and last but not least the plan to establish Ghana as a regional hub; you will understand that a lot of planning and deliberations has gone into this budget to assist entrepreneurs and investors”. He disclosed.



He revealed that ATIGS as a global body is currently studying the 2021 budget to be able to identify specific areas to promote to their chain of international investors. He disclosed that ATIGS has been able to introduce several local businesses to international investors and are planning to do more match making in the ATIGS Dubai 2021 slated for October this year.



“When you look at the thematic areas under the “Ghana cares” programme also known as the obaantapa initiative, they require individuals to drive them. Investors and entrepreneurs are therefore needed to take up the mantle of assisting the government to achieve those goals. The budget as a document cannot implement itself, individuals are needed to spearhead its implementation, and that’s exactly what ATIGS and its associates are putting together” Mr. Wisdom disclosed.



According to him, ATIGS was luring investors into some agribusinesses, energy and technology companies in Ghana and was poised to actively engage with Government to assist on policies and foster the co-creation of interventions that support inclusive growth.