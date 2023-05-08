Assist government to restore the economy to normalcy - Ofori-Atta to Fiscal Risk Committee

Business News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister of finance, has called on members of the newly inaugurated Fiscal Risk Committee to support the government achieve its twin goal of macroeconomic stability and holistic fiscal management.



At the swearing-in ceremony of the 17-member Fiscal Risk Committee, the finance minister explained that, ensuring macroeconomic stability and effective fiscal management is very instrumental in restoring the economic fortunes of the country hence the need for all to support.



“Today, with the Government just about to begin implementation of the Post Covid Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG), the role of the Fiscal Risk Committee will be even more prominent in the days ahead”, he stressed.



Touching on the key responsibilities of the committee, Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that, according to the PFM regulation 9(3), the committee is mandated to review fiscal risk statements and all reports related to fiscal risks management, exchanging information and recommendations pertaining to fiscal developments in relation to fiscal risks.



He added that, the committee is tasked with, providing directives on the implementation of relevant policy, recommendations from studies on fiscal risk, proposing typical areas for research on fiscal risk; and facilitating the provision of data and information needed for fiscal risk analysis and reporting.



“I encourage each of you to approach your responsibilities with a sense of curiosity and an open mind. Be prepared to question, to analyse, and to learn. Embrace the unique perspectives that each of you brings to this committee, for it is through the richness of these diverse insights that we will build a robust and comprehensive execution of our fiscal strategy,” he stated.



The members of the committee are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at Ministry of Finance; Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister; Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister; Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, 1st Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana; Eva Mends, Chief Director, Ministry of Finance; Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, Director, Economic Strategy and Research Division;. Wisdom Komla Messan, Deputy Controller, Controller and Accountant Generals’ Department; Samuel Arkhurst ,Director, Treasury Debt Management Division, MoF and Grace Mbrokoh-Ewoal, Director, Legal, Ministry of Finance.



Others from the MoF are Dr Samuel Nii Ashong, Senior Policy Advisor; Samson Akligoh, Director, Financial Sector Division; David Collison, Director, Public Investment and Asset Division; Thomas Appiagyei, Acting Director of Budget Division; Hayford Amoh, Director, Internal Audit and George Winful, Director, Revenue Policy Division.