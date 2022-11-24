Assibey-Yeboah will accept Finance Minister position if appointed

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

A former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has stated when given the mandate to serve as Finance Minister, he would accept it.



According to him, he will not hesitate to take the position.



“I would love to serve my country in whatever capacity that I am invited to, so why not, I will take it,” he said on JoyNews.



Some 98 Members of Parliament have called for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



They stated that they were not going to do business with the finance minister but earlier this week, the MPs rescinded their decision to allow the finance minister to present the 2023 budget before a decision is taken.



However, Dr. Assibey-Yeboah has been tipped as a possible replacement for the finance minister.



Meanwhile, a Financial and Economic Policy analyst Senyo Hosi, has short-listed some Ghanaians who are well vested in economic matters and can replace the Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to Mr. Hosi, it is time for the President to choose someone who will restore confidence to investors and also bring about political stability in the country.



In an open letter to the President, he said, “It is time for a technocratic and meritocratic appointment of one truly respected and accepted by the financial markets and across the political divide.



"I highly recommend you consult key stakeholders in the local and international markets (Banks, fund managers, Multilateral agencies, etc.) in your shortlisting and considerations,” he added.



He noted further that the following names are worth considering:



1. Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari – First Deputy Governor, BoG



2. Mr. Albert Essien – Former Ecobank Group CEO



3. Mr. Simon Dornoo – Former President of GAB and current Chairman, ESLA PLC



4. Dr. Paul Acquah – Former Governor, BoG



5. Dr. Abdallah Ali-Nakyea – Tax Policy Expert, Lawyer, Economist & Lecturer



SSD/MA