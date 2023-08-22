Assessing Real Estate opportunities investment in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: VAAL real estate Ghana

The real estate market in Ghana is growing rapidly, offering lucrative investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. With a fast-growing economy, an increasing middle class, and high demand for housing, Ghana's real estate sector presents immense potential.



However, like any investment, assessing the market carefully is crucial before committing funds. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the real estate landscape in Ghana to help investors make informed decisions.



Overview of Ghana's Real Estate Sector



1. The real estate industry is currently the fastest-growing sector in Ghana, with returns averaging around 25% per annum.



3. Housing demand is estimated at around 200,000 units per year, mostly in urban areas. However, the current supply is around 35,000 units, indicating a huge supply deficit.



4. The middle class is rising steadily, fueling demand for mid-range and luxury properties. Ghana’s middle class is projected to grow from the current 4 million people to 5.2 million by 2030.



5. Expensive building materials, lack of long-term financing, and inadequate infrastructure are some of the challenges facing developers.



6. The government actively promotes private home ownership and foreign investment in the sector through various initiatives.



Assessing Market Trends and Demand Drivers



Several factors are driving demand for real estate in Ghana:

Rapid Urbanization



1. Ghana is urbanizing at an estimated rate of 3.4% per year. Currently, 56% of the population lives in cities, which is expected to reach 70% by 2035.



2. Mass migration to cities has led to overcrowding and poor housing conditions. Cities like Accra and Kumasi have huge housing deficits.



Economic Growth and Expanding Middle Class



1. A growing economy and middle class are fueling demand for improved housing. Ghana’s economy expanded by 8.1% in 2017 and 6.3% in 2018.



2. Rising household incomes support investment in better housing. Middle class households are a key segment driving demand for luxury apartments and townhouses.



Population and Household Growth



1. Ghana’s population is around 30 million and growing at 2.2% annually. Household growth is projected at 3% per annum.



2.More households, increasing nuclear families, and declining occupancy rates are boosting housing demand.



Increased Home Ownership



1. Homeownership in Ghana is around 85%, compared to rentals at 15% currently. Ghanaians have a strong cultural preference for owning versus renting homes.



2. Developers are playing into this trend, constructing mid-range residential projects across the country.



Lucrative Property Types and Locations



All segments of Ghana’s real estate market hold potential, but some clearly stand out:

Affordable and Mid-range Housing



1. Affordable homes (under GHC 300,000) and mid-range housing (GHC 300,000 - GHC 600,000) have the highest demand across cities.



2. Private developers are racing to build mid-range gated communities along the city's outskirts to house the expanding middle class.



Residential Estates



1. Luxury residential estates with amenities like gyms, pools, and clubhouses are attracting high-end buyers, especially in Accra.



2. Newly developed areas like Airport Residential, East Legon, and Cantonments are prime estate hotspots.



Retail and Commercial Space



1. Modern retail centers and office spaces are urgently required. Many multinationals entering Ghana are seeking A-grade offices.



2. Popular commercial districts like Osu, Airport City, and downtown Accra provide strong opportunities.



Affordable Student Housing



1. Purpose-built student housing is in extremely short supply across Ghana. Hostel shortages have led students to rent regular homes at premium prices.



2. Areas around large campuses like the University of Ghana (Legon), KNUST (Kumasi), and the University of Cape Coast have potential.



Key Real Estate Investment Locations in Ghana



Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi are the top real estate markets in Ghana currently:



Accra



With 5 million residents, Accra is Ghana’s capital and economic hub. Key opportunities in Accra include:



1. High-end estates in East Legon, Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, and Roman Ridge.



2. Mid-range housing in developing zones like Tema, Kasoa, and Pokuase.



3. Commercial office space - Airport City, Osu, and Abelemkpe.



4. Retail properties along the Oxford Street-Osu area.



Kumasi



Kumasi is Ghana’s second largest city, with a population of over 2.7 million. Notable prospects in Kumasi:



1. Affordable housing in suburbs like Fumesua and Kentinkrontong.



2. Commercial properties in business districts Suame and Adum.



3. Student hostels around KNUST and Kumasi Technical University.



Takoradi



As Ghana’s oil hub, Takoradi has a fast-growing economy. Key opportunities include:



1. Upscale estates targeting expatriate oil workers.



2. Mid-range homes and retail spaces around Market Circle.



3. Beachfront hotels and resorts.



Opportunities in Lower Tier Cities



Beyond the top 3 cities, towns like Tamale, Cape Coast, and Nungua also offer real estate prospects catering to local demand:



1. Tamale - Affordable housing, and student hostels near the UDS campus.

2. Cape Coast - Mid-range homes, and student hostels around the UCC campus.

3. Nungua - Affordable residential focused on port workers.



Trends Among Homebuyers and Tenants in Ghana



Understanding buyer and tenant preferences is vital in tailoring real estate projects:



Homebuyers



1. Ghanaian homebuyers prioritize security, preferring gated communities with amenities like generators, water, and security systems.



2. Proximity to family/friends, schools, healthcare, and work are key considerations. Homes near main highways also appeal to buyers.



3. Mid-range buyers want modern finishes like tiled floors, fitted kitchens, and sanitary ware even in more affordable projects.



Tenants



1. Expatriate tenants prefer high-end compounds with facilities like pools, gyms, and backup power. Estates in Airport Residential Area, East Legon, and Cantonments attract foreign renters.



2. Young professionals seek smaller-scale compounds with modern amenities near urban centres. Affordability is also a strong focus.



3. For low-income tenants, basics like water, power, and sanitation are selling points in themselves when choosing rentals.



Factors to Assess When Evaluating Opportunities



When examining potential real estate investments in Ghana, some key factors to evaluate include:



Market Conditions - Demand, supply, pricing trends, and competition in the specific market segment and location. Research historical and projected performance using surveys, housing data, and expert consultations.



Infrastructure - Existing and upcoming infrastructure supporting the area like roads, power, water, and sanitation. Also consider accessibility, traffic conditions, and public transportation availability.



Financing Options - Availability and terms of bank financing, investment fund capital, private equity, and other funding sources applicable to the property type. Evaluate rates, tenures, and loan-to-value ratios.



Legal Environment - Ghana's real estate laws, ownership structures, and title registration processes. Also consider the taxes, duties, and approvals required. Engage local legal counsel.



Cost Feasibility - Transaction costs, site acquisition, and construction budget based on location, materials, labor, and project amenities. Model viability at potential sales/leasing rates in the market.



Economic Conditions - Overall economy and employment, sectoral performance, interest rates, demographics, and other macro-factors affecting demand and affordability.



Key Risk Factors



While Ghana's real estate market holds promise, investors should also carefully assess the downside risks:



Structural Deficits - Ghana's mortgage market is underdeveloped. Construction costs are high, while access to credit is limited. These structural constraints dampen market growth.



Currency Fluctuations - The Ghanaian Cedi fluctuates against the dollar, creating unpredictability in import costs for construction materials.



Bureaucracy - Lengthy processes for securing permits, approvals, utilities, and title deeds may delay projects.



Upcoming Elections - Investments may slow down until after Ghana's next general elections in 2024 bring clarity on policy direction.



Recommended Entry Strategies for New Investors



For first-time investors in Ghana's real estate market, recommended approaches include:



1. Partner with a local developer with strong government relationships and market knowledge.



2. Initially target mid-range segment - high demand and affordable price points offer flexibility to test concepts.



3. Co-invest with private equity funds active in the market - they can negotiate better deals and manage bureaucracy.



4. To mitigate risks, build a diverse portfolio across residential and commercial assets in leading cities.



5. Consider mezzanine financing and equity structures, which reduce capital outflows, particularly for larger projects.



6. Engage consultants to conduct due diligence and advise on legal, tax, and regulatory issues.



Positive Outlook Amid Challenges



Despite hurdles like high inflation and infrastructure gaps, most industry experts and government agencies project sustained growth for Ghana's real estate sector.



With prudent due diligence and an efficient execution strategy focused on market needs, investors can tap into Ghana's underserved housing demand and young demographics. While the current environment poses challenges, Ghana's real estate market offers patient investors outstanding return potential over the long run.



An Attractive Option - VAAL Ghana-Harmonia Residence



One developer crafting innovative residential spaces for Ghana's property market is VAAL Ghana. VAAL has an ongoing project called Harmonia Residence, located in the Airport Residential Area of Accra.



Featuring contemporary mid-rise condominiums as well as high-rise apartments, the gated community offers a business center, gym, swimming pool, mini-mart, and other upscale amenities suited for urban professionals and families.



With flexible payment plans and a central, high-demand location, VAAL's Harmonia Residence is an appealing new project for investors seeking to enter Accra's thriving real estate landscape.



FAQs on Real Estate Investment in Ghana



Q1: What yields can real estate investors expect in Ghana currently?



Average rental yields range from 8-12% for residential properties currently. Yields for retail and commercial assets average 14-18%. However, projected capital appreciation drives investor interest - property values have risen almost 10% annually in Accra over the last 5 years.



Q2: Are mortgages easily available for homebuyers in Ghana?



The mortgage market in Ghana is relatively small - mortgage debt is under 2% of GDP versus 25% in South Africa. Only five banks offer mortgage financing. However, demand is set to rise with increasing incomes and the government's promotion of bank lending.



Q3: How expensive is construction in Ghana compared to other African countries?



Building costs in Ghana are among the highest in Africa, estimated at $1,350 per square meter for simple construction - double the cost in Kenya or Rwanda. Land, imported materials, permits, and utility connections all add costs. Labor costs are rising by 15-20% annually.



Q4: Which cities represent the bulk of real estate investment activity?



Accra accounts for over 65% of deals, followed by Kumasi at 10–15%. Recently, Sekondi-Takoradi has emerged as the third biggest market thanks to the oil economy. Cape Coast and Tamale are also seeing more construction.



Q5: Are there property taxes charged in Ghana?



An 8% property tax is levied annually on commercial rental income. Additionally, individuals owning more than 3 properties pay a 1% tax on the property value annually. Foreign companies pay a higher 15% corporation tax on rental income from property.



Conclusion



Ghana's real estate sector is experiencing rapid growth driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and economic expansion. Though the market faces challenges like infrastructure deficits and financing issues, the structural housing shortage and young demographics underpin its long-term investment appeal.



By scoping opportunities methodically, studying trends, and partnering with trusted local players, investors can unlock substantial rewards from Ghana's real estate landscape. For those seeking an entry point, VAAL Ghana's Harmonia Residence offers an exciting new option with its prime location, modern amenities, and flexible payment plans.



