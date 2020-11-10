Business News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: GNA

Asante Akim North collaborates to boost vegetable production

The project, when successful, would help the district earn about $200 million from the export

The Asante Akim North District Directorate of Agriculture is partnering two companies in France and Canada to boost the production of pepper, Onion and tomatoes in the district.



The partnership which also includes the Agogo Traditional Council and the District Business Resources Centre, would help provide quality seeds, irrigation services, farm inputs and financial support to farmers to increase the production of these crops.



Mr Eric Dwomoh, District Director of Agriculture, who made this known said a pilot project would start by April 2021.



He said the project, when successful, would help the district earn about $200 million from the export of these vegetables by 2028.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Agogo on the sidelines of the district celebration of this years’ National Farmers’ Day, Mr Dwomoh, said the District was capable of leading in the production of these vegetables for both the local market and export.



He commended Nana Akuoko Sarpong, paramount chief of Agogo Traditional for releasing land to support the project and said the project would help create jobs for the youth and uplift them from poverty.



About forty farmers were honoured at the awards ceremony.



They received knapsack sprayers, motorbikes, bicycles, cutlasses, wellington boots, two pieces of wax prints each, certificates and others.



Mr Francis Oti Boateng, District Chief Executive, said improved security which prevented Fulani herdsmen from destroying farmlands, had helped increase food production in the area.



He said three farmers from the District received national awards this year and called for unity and peace to promote development in the District.



Mr Enock Osafo Asiedu from Agogo, emerged as the District Best Farmer.



He has 10 acres of cocoa farm, 280 acres of plantain, 150 acres of cashew, 50 acres of ginger, 10 acres of yam, 10 acres of teak plantation and over 300 birds and livestock.



Mr Asiedu took home a tricycle, two pairs of wellington boots, two knapsack spraying machines, a radio cassette player and a certificate.

