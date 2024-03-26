'Arrogance and disrespect' - Kwakye Ofosu berates NAPO over load-shedding timetable comment

Business News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has lambasted Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, following the latter's recent remarks regarding the ongoing power supply issues, commonly known as "dumsor" in Ghana.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh's comments came in response to critics of the government who have been demanding a timetable for the erratic power supply.



However, in an interview, the energy minister dismissed the need for a timetable, suggesting that those requesting one should create one themselves.



Reacting to the minister's comments, Felix Kwakye Ofosu took to Twitter to condemn Dr. Opoku Prempeh's attitude, stating, “This is an astonishing display of arrogance and disrespect towards Ghanaians who are enduring uncomfortable power cuts.



“Even the comical Bawumia would know better than picking him as running mate,” he tweeted.



In what can be termed as a cheeky answer to a question posed by a journalist, in a video shared by JoyNews on X, the minister stated that he does not see the need for any timetable when the power distributor says what is currently happening in the country does not need one.



“Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable,” he stated.



Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO, had earlier denied that the country had returned to the days of dumsor, as was the case under the John Dramani Mahama presidency.



He is on record to have said, Ghana was experiencing 'dum sie sie,' which is outages to allow for routine maintenance of equipment.





