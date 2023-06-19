Are tricycles imported to be used for private cars? - NUTOG reacts to KMA ban

Business News of Monday, 19 June 2023

The National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana (NUTOG) has questioned the authorities about the intent behind the importation of tricycles into the country.



The question comes on the back of the ban on the movement of tricycles in the central business district of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



The members of the union believe that the tricycles (Aboboyaa and Pragya ) will not be allowed into the country if they are not legal.



The union expressed their dissatisfaction through a press statement copied to media houses.



The General Secretary for NUTOG, Hamza Hafiz, speaking in an interview with DADI FM stated that the government should not expect them to buy tricycles for their private use as companies are allowed to bring them into the country.



He also added that the move to take them out of the central business district of the KMA is not feasible because that's where they make their sales as tricycle operators.



"The use of tricycles is not illegal since companies are allowed to import them into the country without any restrictions from authorities. The government should not also expect to purchase tricycles for private use.



"I am a university graduate but due to unemployment, this tricycle business is what is sustaining some of us and our families," Hamza said.



The transport sub-committee of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has proposed a restriction on Aboboyaa and Pragya (tricycles) in the prime parts of Kumasi's central business district.



According to Afia Konadu, the Public Relations Officer of the KMA, the new measure aims to alleviate congestion in the central business district.



Speaking on Kessben FM, she confirmed that the proposal has been accepted by the General Assembly of the KMA.



The move by KMA comes after the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council led by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey announced a ban on tricycles on Highways within the national capital.



