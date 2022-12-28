Apprentices in local cloth weaving bemoan cost of passing out ceremony

Business News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: GNA

Apprentices in local cloth weaving industry in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region have bemoaned what they call high fees demanded of them by their trainers before performing passing out customs.



According to them, though no price is demanded upon completion, their trainers used their discretionary powers to impose on them any amount, including compelling them to purchase certain items for them before they could pass out.



The trainees, who undergo a three-year intensive training on how to weave the fabric which is used for sewing smocks, and other dresses, said their trainers demanded items such as refrigerators, iron pots, basins, drums for water and crates of drinks, in addition to guinea fowls, goats and cash among others, before they were given the blessings of their trainers.



Some of the trainees, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity, said most of them were school dropouts, who, through the benevolence of certain individuals, got them enrolled onto the training to better their lives, so to be faced with such problems was a big blow.



Ms Lizy, (not her real name), an apprentice said, “Aside the outrageous fees, you are being forced to buy lots of items and you risk not being allowed to pass out when you fail to comply. Yet, they would brand it as gift, which I think no one should be forced on what exactly to give when you cannot afford,” she lamented.



“How does cloth weaving even relates to items like fridge or pot, but you see, it has become a business venture where the plight of apprentices matters to no one and I’m afraid that, most of us will not be able to pass out because we were brought here through the benevolence of others and they are fed up with these demands,” she added.



Ms Gifty (not her real name) also an apprentice, told the GNA that, apart from the listed items of which they were compelled to buy for their bosses, they were again instructed on the day of the ceremony to pay amounts between GH₵400.00 and GH₵600.00 as powder fee which she said cost less than GH₵30 in the market.



She explained that an apprentice may opt to receive blessings instead of partaking in the passing out ceremony, “but one can never avoid buying the items she may be asked to nor avoid paying the amount of money the trainer may demand.”



Mrs Lariba Kologbon, Chairperson, Weaving Association of Zanlerigu – Dagliga branch of the Nabdam District, confirmed to the GNA that, there was no fixed fee by the Association on the amount to pay for passing out but insisted the items were ordinarily supposed to be gifts.



She said the District Executives were yet to meet the regional executives of the weaving Association to determine a fixed fee.



Meanwhile, Mr Nsorbila, tailor and weaver in the Bolgatanga Municipality who is a trainer, and tailor as well in hand woven smocks, said apprentices upon completion in the tailoring and weaving in the smock sector, paid cola nut and soft drinks only.



However, he noted that the trend had changed with powder fees ranging between GH¢300.00 and GH¢ 600.00 and sheep and on entry pay fees of GH¢ 300.00 when one is starting as Apprenticeship.